Open Menu

LCCI For Joint Efforts To Promote Pak-Afghan Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM

LCCI for joint efforts to promote Pak-Afghan trade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Prsident Kashif Anwar has said that despite the historical socio-economic relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the trade volume does not reflect the potential. Joint and concrete steps must be taken to boost mutual trade, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a Afghan trade delegation led by board Member Afghanistan Chamber and Co-President Pakistan Afghanistan Chamber Khan Jan Alokozai here at the Lahore Chamber on Saturday. Other members of the delegation included Ajmal Safi, Babrak Akbare, Gharibullah, Naqibullah Safi, Muhammad Saleem Afghan, Muhammad Tahir Safi, Essa Khan and Qais Safi.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the visit of the Afghan trade delegation is important. There must be good trade relations with neighboring countries because the right of neighbors is first, he added.

He said that exchange of trade delegation between the two countries is important, asserting that understanding each other's culture also increases the trade. He said that the information technology sector in Pakistan is developing with every passing day.

Kashif Anwar said that the bilateral trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan is $522 million, which has room for improvement. If banking channels are established between the two countries, the trade volume can increase manifold. He said that there is potential to increase trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the fields of pharmaceuticals, carpets, rice, auto parts and others. He said that recently Ministry of Commerce has issued SRO for Barter System which will promote mutual trade.

The head of the Afghan delegation, Khan Jan Alokozai, said that they are willing to increase trade with Pakistan.

Both countries need each other now more than ever. He said that there is potential to increase economic activities in this region. He said that 70 percent of trade between the two countries is done through Lahore, from where pharmaceuticals, rice, auto parts and other items are exported to Afghanistan.

He said that transit trade is important for Afghan exports. Pakistan is exporting to Central Asia through Afghanistan and most of it is from Punjab and Lahore. He said that currently 500,000 metric tons of fresh fruit is going to Central Asia from Pakistan through Afghanistan. He said that there is a need for stability in the region. If the two countries are linked, South Asia and Central Asia will also be connected.

He said that Afghanistan can take Pakistan's exports to Russia while raw materials from Central Asia can be delivered to Pakistan. Afghanistan has economic stability after recent political changes and peace. He said that Afghanistan is promoting its private sector. Political instability between the two countries affects mutual trade. Due to this reason, Pakistan's market share has shifted to Iran and the mutual trade between Afghanistan and Iran has exceeded US $3 billion.

The delegation urged Pakistani investors to invest in Afghanistan as Pakistanis can work in mining and other sectors with ownership rights while investors from other countries are required to have an Afghan national with them.

There should also be a plan for reconciliation between the two countries, on which the president of Lahore Chamber said that Lahore Chamber has also established an Alternate Dispute Resolution Center which is playing an important role in resolving business disputes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Resolution Technology Exchange Exports Business Iran Punjab Russia Visit Safi Chamber Market Commerce From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Share Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

15 hours ago
Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

15 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

15 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

15 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

15 hours ago
 Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike rider ..

Over- speeding bus crushed to death two bike riders

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business