LCCI Language Courses From May 1

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 11:41 PM

LCCI language courses from May 1

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is starting language courses from May 1st with the aim of enhancing communication skills of the business community.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is starting language courses from May 1st with the aim of enhancing communication skills of the business community.

Chinese, English, German, Turkish, French, Arabic and Persian language courses will start from May 1, 2024 and will be held twice a week from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, according to LCCI spokesman here Monday.

Interested people can contact the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 042-36305538-40, extension number 330.

More Stories From Business