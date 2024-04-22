LCCI Language Courses From May 1
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 11:41 PM
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is starting language courses from May 1st with the aim of enhancing communication skills of the business communit
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is starting language courses from May 1st with the aim of enhancing communication skills of the business community.
Chinese, English, German, Turkish, French, Arabic and Persian language courses will start from May 1, 2024 and will be held twice a week from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, according to LCCI spokesman here Monday.
Interested people can contact the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 042-36305538-40, extension number 330.
Recent Stories
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Pakistan, Iran for promoting bilateral trade ties, business activities at border ..
Ch. Shafay reviews steps for promotion of technical education
Israel has yet to produce evidence for claims against UNRWA: Independent report
Finance Minister advocates collaboration to boost Investment into Pakistan
SEPA, business community mark earth day at Indus River
IHC adjourns PTI founder's appeal in cipher case till tomorrow
Pakistan, Iran agree to ban terrorist organizations
Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly demands to hold UNSC emergency meeting
Safe City project to be operational soon
Wildlife dept marks World Earth Day with A.Q. college students
More Stories From Business
-
Ch. Shafay reviews steps for promotion of technical education5 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister advocates collaboration to boost Investment into Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
KATI sees Iranian President's visit as opportunity for enhancing bilateral trade2 hours ago
-
Pakistani diaspora asked to get benefits from huge investment opportunities2 hours ago
-
Chairman NTC seeks budget proposals from KCCI2 hours ago
-
Scheme of Arrangement for restructuring of PIACL approved2 hours ago
-
FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs 96 mln2 hours ago
-
Stakeholders must work hard to achieve cotton sowing, production targets3 hours ago
-
Academicians appreciate Finance Minister going ahead with tobacco tax reforms4 hours ago
-
Finance Minister meets officials of banking sector in Dubai5 hours ago
-
Chinese company issues carbon-neutral earphones6 hours ago
-
Current Account records surplus of $619 mln in March5 hours ago