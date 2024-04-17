Open Menu

MIGA's Support Pakistan In Attracting Foreign Investments: Federal Minister For Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 11:52 PM

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday appreciated Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA's) continued support to Pakistan in attracting foreign investments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday appreciated Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA's) continued support to Pakistan in attracting foreign investments.

He met with Mr.

Hiroshi Matano, Executive Vice President, MIGA, said a press release issued here.

The minister discussed the ongoing economic reforms, investment climate and measures to enhance investor confidence in Pakistan.

He also briefed Executive Vice President of MIGA about the efforts being made to resolve the issues of Korean investment company in Pakistan.

