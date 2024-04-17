(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance, Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday appreciated Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA's) continued support to Pakistan in attracting foreign investments.

He met with Mr.

Hiroshi Matano, Executive Vice President, MIGA, said a press release issued here.

The minister discussed the ongoing economic reforms, investment climate and measures to enhance investor confidence in Pakistan.

He also briefed Executive Vice President of MIGA about the efforts being made to resolve the issues of Korean investment company in Pakistan.