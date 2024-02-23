Orientation session on “The Impact of Climate Change on Business” held at LCCI

An Orientation Session on “The Impact of Climate Change on Business” held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) An Orientation Session on “The Impact of Climate Change on Business” held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, here on Friday.

The session was chaired by the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Rao Khalid Mustafa Khan while LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Chief Operating Officer of Beyond Carbon Pakistan Adnan Shafqat, Policy Advisor of United Nations International Trade Centre Adnan Younas Lodhi and CEO Integrated Supply Chain 4PL Solutions Mueenud Din Qazi also spoke on the occasion and shared their insights and expertise on this critical issue.

The event, organized by Beyond Carbon Pakistan in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, brought together key stakeholders to explore solutions and strategies for building a more sustainable future. Beyond Carbon Pakistan is committed to promoting sustainable development and environmental conservation in Pakistan. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, Beyond Carbon works to address the challenges of climate change and build a more sustainable future for all.

In his opening remarks, Rao Khalid Mustafa Khan emphasized the importance of sustainable practices in ensuring the long-term viability of businesses, highlighting the urgent need to address climate change, citing the pervasive smog in Lahore as a stark reminder of the environmental challenges.

LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry emphasized the significance of working together to create a more resilient business community that can effectively tackle the challenges of climate change.

The session featured an esteemed lineup of high-ranking speakers from public and development sector organizations who shared their insights and expertise into the evolving landscape of climate change policies and their impact on businesses.

Adnan Younas Lodhi, Policy Advisor at the United Nations International Trade Centre (UNITC), discussed how CBAM (Cross Border Adjustment Mechanism) and Carbon Taxation policies are reshaping business strategies and operations.

Mueenud Din Qazi, CEO of Integrated Supply Chain 4PL Solutions (SMC-Pvt. Ltd.), addressed the pressing concerns of climate impact for business entities, discussing its direct and indirect challenges to multiple business sectors and beyond.

Their contributions added immense value to today's discussions and furthered collective understanding of the challenges and opportunities in addressing climate change.

The proactive stance of LCCI was acknowledged by the panelists, who commended the Chamber for actively raising awareness among its members on this critical subject.

The event concluded with Adnan Shafqat, COO of Beyond Carbon, expressing gratitude to LCCI, panelists, and attendees for their active participation. Shields were presented as tokens of appreciation to the Chief Guest, Chamber President, and the distinguished Speakers.