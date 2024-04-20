Pakistan Requesting Multi-billion-dollar Loan Programme From IMF: Finance Minister
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2024 | 03:06 PM
Muhammed Aurangzeb has ruled out any further significant rupee devaluation.
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said Pakistan is requesting a larger and longer multi-billion-dollar loan programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
In an interview with TRT World, he said discussions are underway with the IMF’s officials.
The Finance Minister, meanwhile, ruled out any further significant rupee devaluation.
Speaking at roundtable meeting with Bloomberg team in Washington, he said Pakistan’s solid reserves, stable Currency, and growing exports support against rupee devaluation.
He said his country is ramping up support for industries, agriculture, and IT to boost national growth above four percent in the coming years.
