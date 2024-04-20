Open Menu

Pakistan Requesting Multi-billion-dollar Loan Programme From IMF: Finance Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2024 | 03:06 PM

Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minister

Muhammed Aurangzeb has ruled out any further significant rupee devaluation.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said Pakistan is requesting a larger and longer multi-billion-dollar loan programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In an interview with TRT World, he said discussions are underway with the IMF’s officials.

The Finance Minister, meanwhile, ruled out any further significant rupee devaluation.

Speaking at roundtable meeting with Bloomberg team in Washington, he said Pakistan’s solid reserves, stable Currency, and growing exports support against rupee devaluation.

He said his country is ramping up support for industries, agriculture, and IT to boost national growth above four percent in the coming years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF World Exports Washington Agriculture From

Recent Stories

Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

7 minutes ago
 Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

15 hours ago
Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

15 hours ago
 Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

15 hours ago
 Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

Oil tanker catches fire in Islamabad’s Blue Area

15 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nat ..

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

15 hours ago
 Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehi ..

Four passengers injured as train hit an empty vehicle

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business