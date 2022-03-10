UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange Stays Bullish, Gains 810 Points To Close At 43,853 Points 10 Mar 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 810 points to close at 43,853 points 10 Mar 2022

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 810.66 points, with a positive change of 1.88 percent, closing at 43,853.62 points against 43,042.96 points on the last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 810.66 points, with a positive change of 1.88 percent, closing at 43,853.62 points against 43,042.96 points on the last working day.

A total of 271,905,762 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 183,707,688 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.495 billion against Rs6.066 billion the previous day.

As many as 356 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 242 of them recorded gain and 95 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron (R ) with a volume of 35,001,000 shares and price per share of Rs2.52, TPL Properties with a volume of 23,458,257 and price per share of Rs 23.72 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 22,927,500 and price per share of Rs1.69.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs80 per share, closing at Rs5450 whereas the runner up was Systems Limited, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs42 to Rs674.94.

Bhanero Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs81.96 closing at Rs 1317.04 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share price of which declined by Rs30 to close at Rs860.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Karachi Stock Exchange Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Share Top Pak Elektron Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited TPL Properties Limited Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Limited Systems Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar regrets of not being in touch with Indi ..

Saba Qamar regrets of not being in touch with Indian actor Irfan Khan

8 minutes ago
 Amrita Rao unveils she kept her marriage secret du ..

Amrita Rao unveils she kept her marriage secret due to career

25 minutes ago
 Australian cricket officials participate in traini ..

Australian cricket officials participate in training for blind women

1 minute ago
 PITB Showcases key ICT Initiatives at National Ind ..

PITB Showcases key ICT Initiatives at National Industrial Exhibition 2022

52 minutes ago
 Weekly pork prices lower in China

Weekly pork prices lower in China

1 minute ago
 KP Assembly reposes confidence on PM's leadership

KP Assembly reposes confidence on PM's leadership

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>