Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish, gains 810 points to close at 43,853 points 10 Mar 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 810.66 points, with a positive change of 1.88 percent, closing at 43,853.62 points against 43,042.96 points on the last working day.

A total of 271,905,762 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 183,707,688 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs7.495 billion against Rs6.066 billion the previous day.

As many as 356 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 242 of them recorded gain and 95 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron (R ) with a volume of 35,001,000 shares and price per share of Rs2.52, TPL Properties with a volume of 23,458,257 and price per share of Rs 23.72 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 22,927,500 and price per share of Rs1.69.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs80 per share, closing at Rs5450 whereas the runner up was Systems Limited, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs42 to Rs674.94.

Bhanero Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs81.96 closing at Rs 1317.04 followed by Sanofi-Aventis, the share price of which declined by Rs30 to close at Rs860.