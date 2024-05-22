Open Menu

PIDE’s 3rd Economy Festival From May 25

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM

PIDE’s 3rd Economy Festival from May 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) is all set to hold third edition of the Economy Festival (EconFest) here on May 25 and 26 at Fatima Jinnah Park Islambad.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Research for Social Transformation & Advancement (RASTA) programme and the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE), according to PIDE press release issue here.

EconFest is a premier initiative aimed at bringing together leading economists, public policy experts, practitioners, professionals, academicians, and business, political, and thought leaders to discuss and address the economic challenges facing Pakistan.

The festival will feature a range of activities including leaders’ viewpoints, expert talks, panel discussions, debates, book launches, poster exhibitions, and screenings of documentaries covering various aspects of the economy and society.

According to the press release, Vice Chancellor of PIDE, Dr. Nadeem ul Haque has expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event.

"EconFest is a vital platform for dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders from diverse fields. We are thrilled to continue this tradition and look forward to the valuable insights and solutions that will emerge from this year’s discussions," he said.

Following the overwhelming success of EconFest Lahore at Alhamra Art Centre in March 2023 and EconFest Islamabad at Pak China Friendship Centre in October 2023, this year’s event is expected to attract a large turnout of participants from various walks of life, providing an ideal opportunity for visibility, networking, and collaboration.

There is no entry fee for the event, and families are most welcome to attend. The detailed program is available at PIDE’s website for your kind consideration.

