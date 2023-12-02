PMEX holds InvestExpo 2023 to encourage safe investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX) on Sunday organised an 'InvestExpo', featuring exhibitions by leading entities in the financial sector, including stock brokers, commodities brokers, mutual funds, insurance, and microfinance companies.

The first-ever expo in Islamabad is a significant move towards the goal of encouraging safe investment alternatives and raising financial knowledge.

The Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Mr. Akif Saeed, inaugurated InvestExpo 2023.

In his inaugural speech, Akif emphasized the importance of ensuring investor protection, stating that the SECP is committed to maintaining a fair and transparent marketplace through regulatory safeguards to instill confidence in investors.

He said that the SECP investor education program, Jamapunji, aims to improve financial literacy by providing individuals with the necessary knowledge to make informed financial decisions.

The expo is part of efforts to empower individuals with knowledge on diverse investment avenues, fostering financial literacy across Pakistan.

The event highlighted the variety of safe investment opportunities and provided a platform for dialogue and idea exchange to enhance the nation's financial landscape. Besides the expo, the event also inculcates insightful awareness sessions by market experts, focusing on investing in stocks, commodities, and mutual funds. Speakers shed light on the intricacies of insurance, takaful, and microfinance.

The expo attracted a diverse audience, highlighting the growing significance of financial literacy in the country.

Strategic partners, including the pakistan stock exchange (psx), Central Depository Company (CDC), National Clearing Company (NCCPL), Pakistan Stock Brokers Association (PSBA), Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan (MUFAP), Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP), Pakistan Microfinance Network (PMN), and the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan (IFMP), played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of InvestExpo 2023.