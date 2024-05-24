Open Menu

PRA To Start WWF Collection: Additional Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is set to start collection of Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) as mandated under 18th amendment and after the promulgation of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Act 2019, said Muhammad Khalid Additional Commissioner PRA Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is set to start collection of Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) as mandated under 18th amendment and after the promulgation of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Act 2019, said Muhammad Khalid Additional Commissioner PRA Faisalabad.

Addressing an awareness session in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that all establishments in Punjab where their total income is not less than Rs. 5 lakhs are liable to pay WWF equal to 2% of their total income to PRA. He said that this amount would be spent on industrial workers in the form of housing facilities, marriage grants, death grants and talent scholarships/ free education to their children. He said that PRA preferred to interact with the concerned stakeholders and give them basic information about WWF before serving them with notices. He clarified that this contribution would be recovered from November 27, 2019 when this act was promulgated. He said that PRA intends to receive this liability in a friendly atmosphere and in this connection, he has been negotiating with the concerned quarters.

Responding to a question, he said that PRA is contemplating to enhance the limit of Rs. 5 lakhs to one million, however, no final decision has yet been made. He further said that the organizations working in different provinces are already paying their contribution to FBR may provide proof of their payment and PRA would not send them any notice.

Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli assured that he would convince traders to pay WWF for the benefit of their workers but the department should also ensure maximum facilities to the workers.

Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad, Executive Member Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry also spoke.

Later Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered vote of thanks while Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad presented FCCI shield to Muhammad Khalid Additional Commissioner PRA Faisalabad.

