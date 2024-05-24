PRA To Start WWF Collection: Additional Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 11:14 PM
Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is set to start collection of Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) as mandated under 18th amendment and after the promulgation of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Act 2019, said Muhammad Khalid Additional Commissioner PRA Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) is set to start collection of Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) as mandated under 18th amendment and after the promulgation of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Act 2019, said Muhammad Khalid Additional Commissioner PRA Faisalabad.
Addressing an awareness session in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that all establishments in Punjab where their total income is not less than Rs. 5 lakhs are liable to pay WWF equal to 2% of their total income to PRA. He said that this amount would be spent on industrial workers in the form of housing facilities, marriage grants, death grants and talent scholarships/ free education to their children. He said that PRA preferred to interact with the concerned stakeholders and give them basic information about WWF before serving them with notices. He clarified that this contribution would be recovered from November 27, 2019 when this act was promulgated. He said that PRA intends to receive this liability in a friendly atmosphere and in this connection, he has been negotiating with the concerned quarters.
Responding to a question, he said that PRA is contemplating to enhance the limit of Rs. 5 lakhs to one million, however, no final decision has yet been made. He further said that the organizations working in different provinces are already paying their contribution to FBR may provide proof of their payment and PRA would not send them any notice.
Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli assured that he would convince traders to pay WWF for the benefit of their workers but the department should also ensure maximum facilities to the workers.
Senior Vice President FCCI Dr Sajjad Arshad, Executive Member Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry also spoke.
Later Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered vote of thanks while Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad presented FCCI shield to Muhammad Khalid Additional Commissioner PRA Faisalabad.
Recent Stories
Public welfare budget presented in challenging financial situation: KP CM
Teaching a prophetic mission of spreading knowledge to masses: DC Murree
Chairman District Council urges SEPCO to reduce power load-shedding
Sindh Govt approves law to control underground water extraction, prevent water t ..
Ahsan Iqbal hails CPEC as a milestone of Pakistan-China friendship
Top UN court orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive
NTDC team wins 49th Annual Inter-Unit Cycling contest
PM lauds Ireland's decision to recognize Palestine as independent state
IHC summons Margallah police with case record against Sardar Tanveer
Jam Kamal invites Korean companies to invest in Pakistan
Mayor Sukkur discusses arrangements of cattle market
DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements for monsoon, heat waves
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan Iqbal hails CPEC as a milestone of Pakistan-China friendship17 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal invites Korean companies to invest in Pakistan42 minutes ago
-
IMF likely to question Pakistan's subsidized power tariffs for AJK57 minutes ago
-
BOI Minister to visit Kuwait to enhance bilateral cooperation53 minutes ago
-
Stock markets stabilise at end of choppy week1 hour ago
-
KP budget 2024-25 at a glance2 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge as US rate cut hopes diminish3 hours ago
-
Tax reforms announced in KP budget 2024-254 hours ago
-
Japan inflation slows in April, sparking questions over rates4 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 868 points5 hours ago
-
Nvidia surges but broader market falls amid fatigue4 hours ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan injects over Rs241 billion into market4 hours ago