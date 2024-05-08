Open Menu

Projects Of Worth $25b Being Implemented In Pakistan Under CPEC Framework: Ahsan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 08, 2024 | 12:29 PM

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

Pakistan Ambassador the China, Khalil Hashmi and high level Chinese authorities received the Pakistani delegation at Beijing Airport.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2024) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi have reached China to hold talks with Chinese leadership on matters of mutual interest specially CPEC, agriculture and energy.

Pakistan Ambassador the China, Khalil Hashmi and high level Chinese authorities received the Pakistani delegation at Beijing Airport.

In his special message from Beijing Airport, Ahsan Iqbal said China is our trustworthy friend which has extended every kind of help to Pakistan in testing times.

He said projects of worth twenty-five billion Dollars are currently being implemented in Pakistan under the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said swift and successful implementation of projects related to agriculture, industry, green energy and technology would be implemented under the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Minister said his visit to China will help prepare agenda of Joint Cooperation Committee meeting of Pakistan and China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Ahsan Iqbal China Agriculture Visit CPEC Beijing From Industry Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

13 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

13 hours ago
ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement target ..

ECC approves to enhance  wheat procurement targets

13 hours ago
 UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks ente ..

UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city

13 hours ago
 EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' p ..

EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' plea

13 hours ago
 Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a ..

Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a 'pre-planned conspiracy'

13 hours ago
 PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun ..

PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun’s death

13 hours ago
 Milan nets Giro 4th stage, Pogacar retains lead

Milan nets Giro 4th stage, Pogacar retains lead

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business