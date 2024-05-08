Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan Ambassador the China, Khalil Hashmi and high level Chinese authorities received the Pakistani delegation at Beijing Airport.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2024) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi have reached China to hold talks with Chinese leadership on matters of mutual interest specially CPEC, agriculture and energy.

Pakistan Ambassador the China, Khalil Hashmi and high level Chinese authorities received the Pakistani delegation at Beijing Airport.

In his special message from Beijing Airport, Ahsan Iqbal said China is our trustworthy friend which has extended every kind of help to Pakistan in testing times.

He said projects of worth twenty-five billion Dollars are currently being implemented in Pakistan under the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said swift and successful implementation of projects related to agriculture, industry, green energy and technology would be implemented under the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Minister said his visit to China will help prepare agenda of Joint Cooperation Committee meeting of Pakistan and China.