PSX gains 41 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) gained 41.82 points on Thursday, a slight positive change of 0.06 per cent, closing at 74,878.12 points against 74,836.30 points the previous day.

A total of 410,575,241 shares valuing Rs 14.922 billion were traded during the day as compared to 408,073,662 shares valuing Rs 16.500 billion the previous day.

As many as 413 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 161 of them recorded gains and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 56 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Fauji Cement with 42,521,383 shares at Rs 22.

91 per share, Dewan Cement with 26,322,838 shares at Rs 11.06 per share and Dewan Motors with 25,937,975 shares at Rs 44.73 per share.

Service Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 57.78 per share price, closing at Rs 976.41, whereas the runner-up was JDW Sugar Mills with a Rs 37.52 rise in its per share price to Rs 506.52.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 127.37 per share closing at Rs 1,535.38, followed by Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs 48.40 decline to close at Rs 2,754.44.