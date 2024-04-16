Open Menu

PSX Loses 60 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PSX loses 60 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 60.92 points on Tuesday, a slight negative change of 0.09 percent, closing at 70,483.66 points against 70,544.58 points the previous trading day.

A total of 548,418,295 shares valuing Rs.21.032 billion were traded during the day as compared to 555,214,972 shares valuing Rs. 21.986 billion the last day.

Some 369 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 175 of them recorded gains and 168 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 26 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 91,610,561 shares at Rs.

1.36 per share, Kohinoor Spinning with 34,395,000 shares with Rs.4.88 per share and Air Link Commun with 18,984,438 shares at Rs.67.00 per share.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.47.97 per share price, closing at Rs.696.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs.35.96 rise in its per share price to Rs.2,631.31.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.101.00 per share closing at Rs.20,699.00, followed by Allawasaya Textile and Finishing Mills Limited with Rs.97.00 decline to close at Rs.1,255.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Textile Share Top Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Mari Petroleum Company Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tourn ..

Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow

20 minutes ago
 President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced ..

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

2 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

3 hours ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

4 hours ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

4 hours ago
 Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

5 hours ago
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

6 hours ago
 Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

17 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business