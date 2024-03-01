PSX Stay Bullish, Gains 747.16 More Points
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM
The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 747.16 points, a positive change of 1.16 percent, closing at 65,325.69 points against 64,578.52 points the previous trading day
A total of 344,227,410 shares valuing Rs13.385billion were traded during the day as compared to 424,043,562 shares valuing Rs 17.053 billion the last day.
Some 348 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 172 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 20 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 71,357,500 shares at Rs.
5.36 per share, K-Electric 19423756 shares with 4.87per share and Treet Crop 17,473,574 shares at Rs 18.02 per share.
Rafhan Maize Products witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 450.00 per share price, closing at Rs 8,850, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with a Rs113.50 rise in its per share price to Rs2,462.05.
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs26.32 per share closing at Rs 324.68, followed by Mehmood Textile Mills Limited with Rs17.72 decline to close at Rs4160.
