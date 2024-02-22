PSX stays bullish, gains 355 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 355.19 points, a positive change of 0.58 percent, closing at 61,914.34 points against 61,559.16 points the previous trading day.

A total of 324,830,445 shares valuing Rs 13.966 billion were traded during the day as compared to 362,771,035 shares valuing Rs12.492 billion the last day.

Some 352 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 185 of them recorded gains and 143 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 24 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Elektron with 23,114,152 shares at Rs 22.

74 per share, Cnergyico PK with 21,245,331 shares at Rs 3.95 per share, and Pak Intl Bulk with 16,257,000 shares at Rs 6.22 per share.

Services Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 29.56 per share price, closing at Rs 657.00, whereas the runner-up was Systems Limited with a Rs 23.03 rise in its per share price to Rs410.40.

Indus Motor Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 82.07 per share closing at Rs 1,466.01, followed by Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited with Rs 43.126 decline to close at Rs 531.88.