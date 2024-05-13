PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 713 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 713.61 points, a positive change of 0.98 percent, closing at 73,799.11 points against 73,085.50 points the previous trading day.
A total of 721,597,885 shares valuing Rs 25.649 billion were traded during the day as compared to 741,196,400 shares valuing Rs 25.268 billion the last day.
Some 387 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 241 of them recorded gains and 120 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 26 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 64,224,241 shares at Rs 4.
74 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 51,639,862 shares at Rs 1.48 per share and Hum Network with 29,028,603 shares at Rs 9.82 per share.
Sapphire Fibres Limited witnessed an increase of Rs 63.04 per share price closing at Rs 1,463.04, whereas the runner-up was Service Industries Limited with Rs 56.35 decline to close at Rs 834.83.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 86.50 per share closing at Rs 7,401.00, followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 82.30 decline to close at Rs 19,007.70.
