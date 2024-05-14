PSX stays bullish, gains 732.08 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed a bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 732.08 points, a positive change of 0.9p percent, closing at 73,531.19 points against 73,799.11 points the previous trading day.

A total of 574,182,210 shares valuing Rs 23.425 billion were traded during the day as compared to 721,597,885 shares valuing Rs 25.649 billion the last day.

Some 387 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 189 of them recorded gains and 178 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 20 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 35,483,501 shares at Rs 4.

63 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 29,894,985 shares at Rs 1.44 per share and K-Electric with 28,167,436 shares at Rs 4.64 per share.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 96.28 per share price closing at Rs 1,385.57, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum Company Limited with Rs 73.62 increase to close at Rs 2792.28.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 94.42 per share closing at Rs 7,306.58, followed by Rafhan Maize Products Limited with Rs 59.43 decline to close at Rs 7962.70.