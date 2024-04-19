Open Menu

PSX Turns Bullish, Gains 619 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024

PSX turns bullish, gains 619 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 619.79 points, a positive change of 0.88 percent, closing at 70,909.90 points against 70,290.12 points the previous trading day.

A total of 475,833,699 shares valuing Rs.23.220 billion were traded during the day as compared to 440,314,409 shares valuing Rs.24.362 billion the last day.

Some 370 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 200 of them recorded gains and 149 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 21 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pak Refinery with 49,662,377 shares at Rs.

30.09 per share, Cnergyico PK with 26,777,007 shares with Rs.4.47 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 22,834,000 shares at Rs.4.96 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.200.00 per share price, closing at Rs.20,900.00, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs.97.49 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,397.49.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.30.10 per share closing at Rs.8,350.00, followed by Services Industries Limited with Rs.9.50 decline to close at Rs.602.50.

