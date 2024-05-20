Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 258 Points

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 258 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 258.34 points,

a negative change of 0.34 per cent, closing at 75,084.00 points against 75,342.35 points the previous trading day.

A total of 375,359,048 shares valuing Rs 16.301 billion were traded during the day as compared to 496,699,517 shares valuing Rs 17.631 billion on the last day.

Some 380 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 137 of them recorded gains and 223 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Hum Network with 30,918,735 shares at Rs10.

90 per share, K-Electric Limited with 18,317,678 shares at Rs 6.67 per share and Dewan Motors with 17,860,403 shares at Rs 39.73 per share.

Ismail Industries limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 69.93 per share price closing at Rs 1,618.85, whereas the runner-up was Hallmark Company Limited with Rs 41.33 increase to close at Rs 593.44.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 97.78 per share closing at Rs 1,429.19, followed by Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 34.55 decline to close at Rs 426.18.

