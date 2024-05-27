Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 465 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 465 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 465.55 points, a negative change of 0.61 per cent, closing at 75,517.49 points against 75,983.04 points the previous day.

A total of 446,071,483 shares valuing Rs 16.406 billion were traded during the day as compared to 609,848,980 shares valuing Rs 23.580 billion the previous day.

As many as 406 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 123 of them recorded gains and 231 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 55,596,310 shares at Rs 5.

02 per share, Symmetry Group Limited with 40,663,666 shares at Rs 6.19 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 29,465,739 shares at Rs 1.37 per share.

Excide Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 37.66 per share price, closing at Rs 508.35, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with a Rs 24.59 rise in its per share price to Rs 806.97.

Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 45.43 per share closing at Rs 522.41, followed by Murree Brewery Company Limited with a Rs 13.21 decline to close at Rs 430.39.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Murree Brewery Company Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Pakistan Services Limited K-Electric Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

7 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

14 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

49 minutes ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

1 hour ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

1 hour ago
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

5 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business