PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 465 Points
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 465.55 points, a negative change of 0.61 per cent, closing at 75,517.49 points against 75,983.04 points the previous day.
A total of 446,071,483 shares valuing Rs 16.406 billion were traded during the day as compared to 609,848,980 shares valuing Rs 23.580 billion the previous day.
As many as 406 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 123 of them recorded gains and 231 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.
The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 55,596,310 shares at Rs 5.
02 per share, Symmetry Group Limited with 40,663,666 shares at Rs 6.19 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 29,465,739 shares at Rs 1.37 per share.
Excide Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 37.66 per share price, closing at Rs 508.35, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with a Rs 24.59 rise in its per share price to Rs 806.97.
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 45.43 per share closing at Rs 522.41, followed by Murree Brewery Company Limited with a Rs 13.21 decline to close at Rs 430.39.
Recent Stories
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
More Stories From Business
-
PBS organizes awareness workshop on 7th Agriculture Census1 hour ago
-
CDNS collects Rs 1.5 trillion targets in fresh bond2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Vietnam enrich culture gives a message of peace, love to world: Ambassador of Vietnam3 hours ago
-
Tractors assembling increases 54.72 in 10 months4 hours ago
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale decreases 6.49% in 10 months4 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at weekly open5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 20249 hours ago
-
FDA declares 224 colonies illegal21 hours ago