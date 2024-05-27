PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 465 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 465.55 points, a negative change of 0.61 per cent, closing at 75,517.49 points against 75,983.04 points the previous day.

A total of 446,071,483 shares valuing Rs 16.406 billion were traded during the day as compared to 609,848,980 shares valuing Rs 23.580 billion the previous day.

As many as 406 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 123 of them recorded gains and 231 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 52 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 55,596,310 shares at Rs 5.

02 per share, Symmetry Group Limited with 40,663,666 shares at Rs 6.19 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 29,465,739 shares at Rs 1.37 per share.

Excide Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 37.66 per share price, closing at Rs 508.35, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with a Rs 24.59 rise in its per share price to Rs 806.97.

Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 45.43 per share closing at Rs 522.41, followed by Murree Brewery Company Limited with a Rs 13.21 decline to close at Rs 430.39.