Rector NUML terms academia-Industry linkage vital for sustainable economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Rector National University of Modern Languages ( NUML), Major General Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI (M) (Retd) has said that academia-industry integration is vital for sustainable economic growth and that NUML is determined to provide wholehearted co-opration to industry in new developments and trends in businesses through research.

Speaking at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry he said that this partnership is critical driver of skill development, adoption of knowledge and promotion of entrepreneurship in strengthening R&D investment via exploiting the synergies and complementarities present in scientific and technological capabilities,said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Highlighting the University initiatives and achievements for the purpose he said that both the institutions can work together to promote research culture to boost industrialization and produce demand-driven graduates for the corporate sector, adding that this platform will also be a strategic move to bring stake-holders closer to each other to interact for mutual benefits by developing tech products, thereby contributing towards the socio-economic growth of Pakistan.

The Rector said that NUML is one of the biggest Universities with 29000 students, second in ranking in Asia with online facility to over 4600 students and is fully ready to impart necessary education, disseminate business information to Chambers’ members for the promotion of businesses in the country.

He went on that for the beneficial results, the University will support the ICCI ideas and that appointment of a focal person by the ICCI will definitely go a long way in strengthening this collaboration.

Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari, while welcoming the distinguished guest emphasized the significance of industry-academia cooperation by saying that ICCI is keen to evolve a formal mechanism under the guidance of the NUML for strengthening a viable relationship for the development of corporate sector as per the market economy.

He said that ICCI- NUML should create a nucleus for economic, social and cultural linkages with all the countries whose languages like Chinese, German, French, Persian, Arabic etc. are being taught.

Vice President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Engr Azhar ul islam Zafar said that a vibrant industry-academia linkage will surely bear fruit. He also asserted business role models’ regular lectures in the University to acquaint the students about the importance of corporate sector.

Convener ICCI sub committee on Higher Education Commission Adnan Mukhtar said that Pakistan cannot progress without the active industry-academia linkage and that ICCI is playing a pro-active role for needful.

ICCI Member Sajid Iqbal said that tasking University students for the preparation of feasibility studies about different projects will also be equally important.

On this occasion, former SVP Khalid Chaudhry, Executive member Maqsood Tabish, Rizwan Chheena and Ch Mohammad Ali were also present.