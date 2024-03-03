Rescue 1122 Rescued 10,653 People In February
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 10,653 people by responding to 11,395 emergency calls in Faisalabad during February.
District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said here on Sunday that the Rescue 1122 had received 11,395 calls last month.
Out of them, 2549 calls were related to road accidents, 7747 medical emergencies, 174 fire incidents, 206 crimes, 4 drowning incidents, 6 building collapse and 709 miscellaneous calls.
Rescue 1122 teams rescued 10,653 people by providing first aid to 4971 victims and shifting 5,125 others to various hospitals for treatment, he added.
Earlier, the District Emergency Officer also presided over a meeting at the Rescue Central Station where Rescue Control Room Incharge Ghulam Shabbir briefed him about the performance of the rescuers while Emergency Officer (Operations) Engineer Tariq Mehmood and others were also present.
