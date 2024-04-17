Saudi Prince Visit To Fortify Bilateral Ties: Meher Kashif
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The current visit of high-level Saudi investment team, led by Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, would further strengthen ties between two countries aiming to cultivate a mutually beneficial economic partnership.
Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman's Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis stated this while sharing his views on this development with reporters here Wednesday.
With a focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation, he added, the Saudi delegation's visit would serve as a catalyst for positive step propelling both countries towards shared prosperity and growth. Meher said that the delegation would explore avenues for investment and development, with a keen emphasis on sectors which promise sustainable growth and innovation. By identifying areas of synergy and alignment, the Saudi team seeks to not only bolster economic ties but also contribute to the advancement of key industries and sectors within the host country.
"The visit underscores a commitment to fostering long-term partnerships built on trust, transparency, and shared values. Through open dialogue and collaboration, two countries aim to lay the groundwork for enduring economic cooperation that transcends borders and fosters inclusive growth." he added.
The coordinator asserted that beyond economic considerations, the visit also holds symbolic significance, reaffirming the bonds of brotherhood and solidarity. As Muslim brothers, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan share a common heritage and cultural affinity, which serves as a foundation for deeper cooperation and understanding.
Meher Kashif Younis, who is also Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan, said that by leveraging their respective strengths and resources, Pak-Saudia stand poised to unlock new opportunities and realise their shared vision for prosperity and development.
