Open Menu

SECP Files Complaint Against Two Individuals On Violation Of Trading

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM

SECP files complaint against two individuals on violation of trading

The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has filed complaint against two individuals on violations of trading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has filed complaint against two individuals on violations of trading.

Based on an investigation conducted under the Securities Act, 2015, the SECP has filed a criminal complaint against two individuals who were found involved in front-running equity trading by a large institutional investor during the period from October 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The criminal complaint number 15 of 2024, dated April 8, 2024, has been filed at the Special Court (Offenses in Banks), Karachi. The analysis of order-level data by SECP investigation team revealed that a day trader, with the active connivance of an investment officer of the institutional investor, purchased shares before the placement of buy orders by the institutional investor and subsequently sold those shares to the institutional investor.

The practice continued for a few months, the press release said. A substantial portion of the trades executed by the day trader during this period matched with trades executed by institutional investor as counter-party.

This resulted in losses to the institutional investor and gains to the day trader. There is a strong evidence that the investment officer of the institutional investor was actively colluding with the day trader.

SECP is committed to ensure fairness and transparency in the capital market to enhance investors’ confidence, the press release added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exchange Buy April October December Criminals 2015 Market From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record ..

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains

8 minutes ago
 Primary exams underway in Larkana

Primary exams underway in Larkana

2 minutes ago
 Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari cele ..

Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival

2 minutes ago
 T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Bab ..

T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act ..

Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act 2022

2 minutes ago
 Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads

8 minutes ago
Development partners unite to support growth in me ..

Development partners unite to support growth in merged districts of KP

8 minutes ago
 European stock markets rebound after heavy losses

European stock markets rebound after heavy losses

5 minutes ago
 Robber gang busted, two held

Robber gang busted, two held

2 minutes ago
 CM orders swift execution of Lahore development pl ..

CM orders swift execution of Lahore development plan

2 minutes ago
 Envoy for fulfillment of climate finance commitmen ..

Envoy for fulfillment of climate finance commitments to support vulnerable devel ..

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal's spokesman hosts US diplomatic delegation

Bilawal's spokesman hosts US diplomatic delegation

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business