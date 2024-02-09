Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Port shipping activities reported at Port Qasim where three ships namely, Express Athens, Alcyone and Caribbean-I, scheduled to load/offload Containers, Rice and Palm oil, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on February, while Five more ships, Young Sheng Guoji, Arpeggio, Epic Sunter, Patreas and Limra carrying Palm oil, Chemicals and LPG also arrived at outer anchorage of the Port Qasim on same day.

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Express Athens and Chem Ranger are left the port on today morning.

A cargo volume of 80,391 tonnes, comprising 52,854 tonnes imports cargo and 27,537 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,346 Containers (1,340 TEUs are Import and 1,006 TEUs are export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a chemicals carrier WawasanTopz& two more ships, Suape Express and Oceana carrying Chemicals and Container respectively are expected to take berths at EVTL and QICT respectively on today, while four more container ships, APL An twerp, Maersk Boston, Olympia and SSL Krishna are due to arrive at Port Qasim on February.

