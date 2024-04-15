Open Menu

Shipping Activity At Port Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) A ship ‘Nicholas’ with 56,277 tonnes of Coal, berthed at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal on Sunday.

Meanwhile, four more ships, Fast, MSC Nilgun, High Trader and Navigation Vega also arrived at outer-anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an edible oil carrier ‘TTC Vishaka’ left the Port today morning while another ship ‘Lusail’ is expected to sail today.

Cargo volume of 103,652 tonnes, comprising 9,419 tonnes of export cargo carried in 441 Containers was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 8 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Fast, Gall and MSC Nilgun& two more ships, MSC Vilda-X and XT Brightness are scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, QICT and EVTL on Monday, while three more container ships, MSC Spring-III, MSC United-VIII and Sea-span Jakarta are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.

APP/as/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Jakarta Anchorage Sunday Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

55 minutes ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

1 hour ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

1 hour ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

2 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

2 hours ago
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

2 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business