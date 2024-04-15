Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) A ship ‘Nicholas’ with 56,277 tonnes of Coal, berthed at Pakistan International Bulk Terminal on Sunday.
Meanwhile, four more ships, Fast, MSC Nilgun, High Trader and Navigation Vega also arrived at outer-anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.
A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them an edible oil carrier ‘TTC Vishaka’ left the Port today morning while another ship ‘Lusail’ is expected to sail today.
Cargo volume of 103,652 tonnes, comprising 9,419 tonnes of export cargo carried in 441 Containers was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are 8 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Fast, Gall and MSC Nilgun& two more ships, MSC Vilda-X and XT Brightness are scheduled to load/offload Cement, Palm oil, Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, QICT and EVTL on Monday, while three more container ships, MSC Spring-III, MSC United-VIII and Sea-span Jakarta are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday.
