Shipping Activity At Port Qasim
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Four hips namely, MSC United-VIII, Asphalt Alliance, Al-Khor and High Trader scheduled to load/offload Container, Bitumen, LNG and Mogas, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.
Meanwhile two more ships, Maersk Cabo Verde and Bo-Mustafa-O also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim to load and offload Containers and Cement on today morning.
A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them abulk cargo carrier ‘Jutha Maritimo’ left the Port on today morning while three more ships, MSC United VIII, Gall and Yangzi-31 are expected to sail on today afternoon)
Cargo volume of 153,586 tonnes, comprising 92,816 tonnes imports cargo and 60,770 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,039 Containers (850 TEUs Imports and 2,189 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.
There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Rhine, Dravin, Periklis and Maersk Cabo Verde & another ship, Cap Andreas carrying Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, SSGC, EVTL and QICT on Wednesday, while two more container ships, Wan Hai-316 and Express Athens are due arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday.
