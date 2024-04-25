Sialkot University, Ministry of Climate Change, Ethiopian embassy host business forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT), in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change, and the Embassy of Ethiopia hosted a business forum here on Thursday.

The event brought together a diverse group of industrialists from Sialkot, marking a significant step forward in fostering business and bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan. Under the leadership of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Malik Abdul Ghafoor, the business forum saw active participation from a multitude of industrialists, representing various sectors in Sialkot.

The event provided a platform for fruitful discussions and networking opportunities aimed at exploring avenues for collaboration and mutual growth. The SCCI president gave an address on bilateral trading relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan and the necessity for both countries to work together to explore opportunities for joint ventures, exchange of trade delegations, and enhancement of business-to-business linkage.

Ambassador of Ethiopia Jemal Beker was the chief guest at the event, highlighting the importance of strengthening economic ties between Ethiopia and Pakistan. He acknowledged the industrial prowess of Sialkot and invited a delegation from the Sialkot chamber to visit Ethiopia as a step forward in promotion of two-way trade between the two friendly countries.

The event was hosted by Sialkot University Chairman of board of Governors Faisal Manzoor and Muhammad Rehan Younas, Honorary Consul General Ethiopia Lahore (Punjab) and Executive Director, University of Sialkot.

The event was attended by members of the business community, representatives from academia and other dignitaries.