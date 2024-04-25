Sialkot University, Ministry Of Climate Change, Ethiopian Embassy Host Business Forum
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT), in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change, and the Embassy of Ethiopia hosted a business forum here on Thursday.
The event brought together a diverse group of industrialists from Sialkot, marking a significant step forward in fostering business and bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan. Under the leadership of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Malik Abdul Ghafoor, the business forum saw active participation from a multitude of industrialists, representing various sectors in Sialkot.
The event provided a platform for fruitful discussions and networking opportunities aimed at exploring avenues for collaboration and mutual growth. The SCCI president gave an address on bilateral trading relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan and the necessity for both countries to work together to explore opportunities for joint ventures, exchange of trade delegations, and enhancement of business-to-business linkage.
Ambassador of Ethiopia Jemal Beker was the chief guest at the event, highlighting the importance of strengthening economic ties between Ethiopia and Pakistan. He acknowledged the industrial prowess of Sialkot and invited a delegation from the Sialkot chamber to visit Ethiopia as a step forward in promotion of two-way trade between the two friendly countries.
The event was hosted by Sialkot University Chairman of board of Governors Faisal Manzoor and Muhammad Rehan Younas, Honorary Consul General Ethiopia Lahore (Punjab) and Executive Director, University of Sialkot.
The event was attended by members of the business community, representatives from academia and other dignitaries.
Recent Stories
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
More Stories From Business
-
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again2 hours ago
-
Mining giant BHP launches bid to take over rival Anglo American2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs500 per tola to Rs242,5003 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks end lower after Meta results3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 20247 hours ago
-
Meta profits soar but costs of AI cause worry8 hours ago
-
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss16 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'17 hours ago
-
British-Pakistani firm unveils $35 million luxury apartments for overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad17 hours ago