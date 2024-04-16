SMEDA Holds Interactive Session With NIM Delegation
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) hosted an interactive session on SMEDA services here Tuesday with a 13-member delegation of the National Institute of Management (NIM) that visited SMEDA head office under 35th Senior Management Course of NIM to be conducted for officers of BS-19 from federal, provincial and other services
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) hosted an interactive session on SMEDA services here Tuesday with a 13-member delegation of the National Institute of Management (NIM) that visited SMEDA head office under 35th Senior Management Course of NIM to be conducted for officers of BS-19 from federal, provincial and other services.
Followed by a detailed presentation on SMEDA projects, services and policy initiatives, SMEDA General Managers; Socrat Aman Rana, Nadia Jehangir Seth, Raja Hassanien Javed, Ashfaq Ahmad and Ahmad Mansoor Chaudhry responded to the questions relating to their divisions. The visiting delegation was led by Muhammad Umer, Faculty Advisor of the NIM.
The presentation, given by SMEDA on this occasion, revealed that SMEDA had created an economic value of Rs.9.5 against each rupee spent by the government of Pakistan on SMEDA. It elaborated that SMEDA, through direct SME support had helped the investment mobilization of Rs. 32,786 million, besides creating an economic value of Rs. 41,060 million and generating employments for 932,740 workers during last two and half decades.
The delegation was informed that despite being a lean organization with a limited resources, SMEDA was extending the equal services to the SME clusters across the country through four regional offices and 23 one-man Regional Business Centers.
SMEDA officials told that second SME Policy approved in 2021 was under implementation across the country through a National Coordination Committee chaired by Minister MoIP and six provincial working groups headed by the respective chief secretaries. SMEDA experts were confident that SME sector would play the pivotal role in economic development of Pakistan by expediting implementation on SME Policy 2021, as the policy is focused to create an enabling business and investment environment with ease of tax and regulatory compliance and also a sustainable access to finance and technology.
Later, Muhammad Umer Faculty Advisor thanked SMEDA management to arrange a very informative session with NIM delegation on SMEDA and SME sector. He told that the participants of NIM delegation were in service with various government departments of Federal and provincial government and 35th Senior Management Course at NIM is a prerequisite for their promotion to BS-20. The course, he said, is focused on public policy formulation and implementation. The theme of SMEDA visit is a part of understanding the Dynamics of Commerce and Trade in Pakistan, he said and appreciated SMEDA officials for giving a very clear picture of this theme.
Recent Stories
DC chairs meeting to improve sanitation and eliminate encroachments
SECP publishes report on Pakistan's potential for micro and inclusive insurance
18 Maoist rebels killed in clash with Indian security forces
Commissioners reviews enforcement of revised prices of Roti, Naan
Walton Tobacco Company’s workers ask AJK CJ to take notice of factory’s clos ..
MUET starts accepting online admissions forms
DC for action against timber theft in Lal Sohanra National Park
New rates of roti, naan implemented in Bahawalpur district
Mideast-related oil price spike threatens 'relatively good' economic outlook: IM ..
OIC Secretary General offers condolences to Oman over flood victims
Chinese economy beats growth expectations in first quarter
FCCI says financial commitments to improve economy
More Stories From Business
-
SECP publishes report on Pakistan's potential for micro and inclusive insurance23 seconds ago
-
Walton Tobacco Company’s workers ask AJK CJ to take notice of factory’s closure17 minutes ago
-
Mideast-related oil price spike threatens 'relatively good' economic outlook: IMF chief economist25 minutes ago
-
China's performance market scales new heights in 20231 hour ago
-
FCCI says financial commitments to improve economy25 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim22 minutes ago
-
POL price hike caused by upward trend in int’l market: Finance Ministry2 hours ago
-
PSX loses 60 points2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar22 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 2,400 to Rs 249,700 per tola3 hours ago
-
SACM pays surprise visit to TVC, checks attendance4 hours ago
-
In Washington Aurangzeb highlights Pakistan’s roadmap to address economic challenges21 minutes ago