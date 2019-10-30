UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Introduces Number Of Schemes For Businessmen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:55 PM

State Bank of Pakistan introduces number of schemes for businessmen

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday urged exporters to come up with the government's re-financing scheme in different areas with low mark up

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday urged exporters to come up with the government's re-financing scheme in different areas with low mark up.

Deputy Chief Manager SBP Imranul Haq expressed these views while dressing exporters in a seminar on "Re-financing Scheme for Working Capital Financing of Small Enterprises and low-Medium Enterprises" at the office of Pakistan Gloves Manufacturing and Exporters Association (PGMEA).

Imran briefed exporters about different schemes and packages announced by the government for businessmen.

He said the SBP introduced PM Kamyab Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme in which the government had urged the youth to run their business as a success story.

He said the government had also introduced attractive packages to encourage people for business in the country.

PGMEA chairman Asad Malik, SVP Qasim Mehmood and other businessmen attended the seminar.

