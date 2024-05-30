Open Menu

Traders’ Bodies Announce Support For Business Forum In SCCI Election

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 06:42 PM

Presidents and office bearers of all trades unions and bodies from Peshawar reposed full trust on Businessman Forum (BF) under dynamic leadership of former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and announced to fully support the Businessman Forum in the upcoming election of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry

A meeting was held under chairmanship of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq at the chamber House here on Thursday to discuss traders’ issues and their appropriate resolution and devising a comprehensive strategy.

Businessman Forum leader former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, Anjuman e Tajraan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president and former president of the SCCI Haji Muhammad Afzal, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, the SCCI Senior Vice President Sanaullah Khan, vice president Ijaz Khan Afridi, former presidents of the chamber Zahidullah Shinwari, Malik Niaz Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Sher Baz Bilour, executive member Haji Ghulam Hussain, Fazal Muqeem, Nadeem Rauf, Saddar Gul, Faiz Rasool, Fazal Wahid, acting secretary general Muqtasid Ahsan, leaders of various market associations, trade unions and bodies across Peshawar, industrialists and representatives of the business community participated in large numbers in the meeting.

Ilyas Bilour while speaking on the occasion reiterated his firm resolve that the BF will continue to serve the traders and the business community without discrimination.

He said BF will participate in the elections in a vigorous manner and claimed they will win the election with a majority.

Bilour said that the BF believes in the selfless service of traders and industrialists and the success of the BF in elections for the last 25 years is evident that it is the only forum of the business community whose leadership is fully capable to solve their problems.

The BF has proved itself by rendering services without any discrimination due to which the business community fully trusted the leadership as their problems took up with the government and institutions in real sense and also resolved amicably, he added.

Furthermore, he said the BF has always presented viable solutions of the business community issues and played a key role in providing relief to the community at all levels. The BF leader assured that they will continue to serve the business community in future and their problems will be solved on priority basis.

Earlier, during the meeting, business leaders and heads and office bearers of market associations, trade unions and organizations also addressed and informed them about the issues in detail.

