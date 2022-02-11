US stocks mixed near end of volatile week

UrduPoint.com

Published February 11, 2022

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Wall Street stocks were mixed early Friday near the conclusion of a volatile week dominated by generally solid earnings and worries over monetary policy following the latest inflation spike.

Major indices remain modestly positive for the week even after Thursday's pullback when a jump in consumer prices was seen as boosting the odds of an accelerated Federal Reserve plan to lift interest rates.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs now project seven Fed interest hikes in 2022, up from the five they estimated previously.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 35,327.46.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent to 4,508.42, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent to 14,173.95.

