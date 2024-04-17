Women development imperative for sustainable economic prosperity: Lansana Wonneh

Country Representative, UN Women Lansana Wonneh Wednesday said that Women's economic empowerment was not just a women's issue but a human rights issue, their development is imperative and by supporting women entrepreneurs, we can create a more inclusive and sustainable economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Country Representative, UN Women Lansana Wonneh Wednesday said that Women's economic empowerment was not just a women's issue but a human rights issue, their development is imperative and by supporting women entrepreneurs, we can create a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

She emphasized that dismantling structural barriers in their way is crucial for achieving gender parity and that tackling multi-forms of vulnerability and violence against women through improved policies, programmes and funding mechanisms is of paramount importance, said a press release issued by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here.

She was addressing as chief guest at National Women Trade Fair Certificate distribution ceremony and Eid Milan party held in collaboration with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and National Commission on Status of Women at Chamber House.

She assured his institution’s fullest support to all the stakeholders to achieve the objectives of women empowerment for promoting their advancement in all the sectors.

Chairperson National Commission on Status of Women Nilofar Bakhtiar said that empowering women economically is crucial for the development of our society.

She said that there is no dearth of talent and creativity in the women of Pakistan, what they lack is opportunity to hone their talents to cultivate and that they should not be looked as beneficiaries but as equal drivers of the economy.

She went on to say that, NCSW is committed to pull the women out of poverty by their economic empowerment, education, skill development, health facilities and especially by curbing violence against them.

She appreciated the support of academia, civil society and all other partners especially the UNWOMEN, ICCI and IWCCI in making this event a success.

Acting President ICCI Faad Waheed called for collaborative efforts to end poverty in all its dimensions and pushing for peace and dignity for women and girls everywhere adding that women are not a burden on the economy rather they are the missing piece that will drive our economy to prosperity.

He said that in today’s Pakistan, women are enjoying equal opportunities to excel in the fields of their choice and that they are exceptionally proving their abilities.

He extended all out support of ICCI to women entrepreneurs for necessary guidance for the flourishing their businesses.

Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar Vice President ICCI drew attention to the pressing need for women to hold leadership roles in all the fields of life.

He added that that in collaborating with UNWOMEN, WCCI and ICCI women can get recognized their abilities to achieve economic empowerment for the progress of the country.