Arab World Slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' Remarks
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 02:15 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) The Arab League has condemned in the strongest terms the statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the annexation of parts of the territories of sovereign Arab states, in preparation for the establishment of what he called "Greater Israel."
The League considered these statements to be a violation of the sovereignty of Arab states and an attempt to undermine security and stability in the region.
In a statement released Tuesday, the League said these remarks represent a serious threat to collective Arab national security and a flagrant challenge to international law and the principles of international legitimacy.
The statements also reflect expansionist and aggressive intentions that cannot be accepted or tolerated, and they reveal an extremist mindset steeped in colonial delusions.
Within the same contest, Egypt has condemned the statements raised in some Israeli media regarding the so-called "Greater Israel," while affirming its commitment to establishing peace in the middle East.
In a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs this evening, Egypt demanded official clarifications regarding these statements due to the indications they carry and that could trigger instability.
Recent Stories
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks53 seconds ago
-
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak59 seconds ago
-
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 202546 minutes ago
-
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project46 minutes ago
-
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Championships1 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with Prime Minister of Mo ..2 hours ago
-
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance2 hours ago
-
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs2 hours ago
-
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/252 hours ago
-
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million2 hours ago
-
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant liver transplant2 hours ago
-
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE Pavilion2 hours ago