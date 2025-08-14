China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s mineral sector retained its position as the country’s leading source of exports to China in the first half of 2025, according to official Chinese customs data.

Figures from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) show that copper and its derivatives topped the export list, with shipments valued at US$482.41 million between January and June 2025. This was slightly lower than the US$504.53 million recorded in the same period last year, a decline attributed to softer global copper prices rather than reduced volumes.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), refined copper products generated US$266.67 million, while exports of unrefined copper and anodes for electrolytic refining rose to US$153 million from US$132.16 million in 2024. Copper waste and scrap contributed an additional US$36.34 million.

Among other minerals, iron ore and concentrates – including roasted iron pyrites – saw a 14 per cent increase to US$39.

03 million, supported by strong demand from Chinese steel mills. Zinc ore shipments fell to US$55.24 million from US$63.04 million, and chromium ore exports halved to US$31.58 million due to weaker stainless-steel production.

Industry analysts expect minerals to continue dominating Pakistan’s exports to China, boosted by tariff reductions under the second phase of the China–Pakistan Free Trade Agreement and improved transport infrastructure under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“We are seeing sustained appetite from Chinese buyers for copper and iron ore, and are working to expand processing capacity to capture more value,” said Owais Mir, founder and CEO of Dynamic Engineering & Automation (DEA) Group.

With China’s industrial sector increasingly focused on electric vehicles and renewable energy – both heavily reliant on copper and other metals – Pakistan’s mineral exports are projected to maintain their strong performance in the coming years.