Open Menu

China Remains Key Destination For Pakistan’s Mineral Wealth In 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:30 AM

China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s mineral sector retained its position as the country’s leading source of exports to China in the first half of 2025, according to official Chinese customs data.

Figures from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) show that copper and its derivatives topped the export list, with shipments valued at US$482.41 million between January and June 2025. This was slightly lower than the US$504.53 million recorded in the same period last year, a decline attributed to softer global copper prices rather than reduced volumes.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), refined copper products generated US$266.67 million, while exports of unrefined copper and anodes for electrolytic refining rose to US$153 million from US$132.16 million in 2024. Copper waste and scrap contributed an additional US$36.34 million.

Among other minerals, iron ore and concentrates – including roasted iron pyrites – saw a 14 per cent increase to US$39.

03 million, supported by strong demand from Chinese steel mills. Zinc ore shipments fell to US$55.24 million from US$63.04 million, and chromium ore exports halved to US$31.58 million due to weaker stainless-steel production.

Industry analysts expect minerals to continue dominating Pakistan’s exports to China, boosted by tariff reductions under the second phase of the China–Pakistan Free Trade Agreement and improved transport infrastructure under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“We are seeing sustained appetite from Chinese buyers for copper and iron ore, and are working to expand processing capacity to capture more value,” said Owais Mir, founder and CEO of Dynamic Engineering & Automation (DEA) Group.

With China’s industrial sector increasingly focused on electric vehicles and renewable energy – both heavily reliant on copper and other metals – Pakistan’s mineral exports are projected to maintain their strong performance in the coming years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports China Vehicles Same January June From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing s ..

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project

1 minute ago
 National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

16 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

60 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious aff ..

UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs

60 minutes ago
 Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues ..

Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25

60 minutes ago
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit ..

Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

1 hour ago
 Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC perfo ..

Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..

1 hour ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainab ..

Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..

1 hour ago
 Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Uni ..

Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness

2 hours ago

Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED

24 minutes ago
 Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East