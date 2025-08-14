- Home
- Middle East
- National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Championships
National Paralympic Committee To Participate In Brno 2025 Para Trap World Championships
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:15 AM
ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) The National Paralympic Committee will particiapte in the Brno 2025 Para Trap World Championships, scheduled to take place in the Czech Republic from September 9 to 15. The UAE will be represented by four athletes: Saif Mohamed Hilal Al Hamiri, Mohamed Hashil Al Habsi, Mohamed Ali Al Hashemi, and Ahmed Abu Haliba.
Dhiban Salem Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the National Paralympic Committee, said that an overseas training camp for the participating athletes will be held from August 25 until the start of the competition.
The committee participated in the 8th General Assembly conference organised by the Asian Paralympic Committee, which concluded yesterday in the Kazakh capital, Astana.
Recent Stories
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Championships18 seconds ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with Prime Minister of Mo ..30 minutes ago
-
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance43 minutes ago
-
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs44 minutes ago
-
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/2544 minutes ago
-
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million44 minutes ago
-
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant liver transplant44 minutes ago
-
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE Pavilion44 minutes ago
-
UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to strengthen joint efforts3 hours ago
-
UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties3 hours ago
-
Central Bank of UAE, Bank of South Sudan sign MoU to enhance cooperation in fields of payment, secur ..4 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 70th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip4 hours ago