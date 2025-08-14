National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Championships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) The National Paralympic Committee will particiapte in the Brno 2025 Para Trap World Championships, scheduled to take place in the Czech Republic from September 9 to 15. The UAE will be represented by four athletes: Saif Mohamed Hilal Al Hamiri, Mohamed Hashil Al Habsi, Mohamed Ali Al Hashemi, and Ahmed Abu Haliba.

Dhiban Salem Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the National Paralympic Committee, said that an overseas training camp for the participating athletes will be held from August 25 until the start of the competition.

The committee participated in the 8th General Assembly conference organised by the Asian Paralympic Committee, which concluded yesterday in the Kazakh capital, Astana.