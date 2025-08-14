Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Discusses Bilateral Relations, Forest Fire Developments With Prime Minister Of Montenegro

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 12:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Montenegro, Milojko Spajić, bolstering bilateral relations and ways to accelerate cooperation between the two countries, to serve their shared interests.

Over a phone call, the two sides addressed the developments of the forest fire affecting some areas in Montenegro, with the UAE top diplomat expressing the country's solidarity with the friendly Republic of Montenegro in facing these exceptional circumstances. He affirmed the UAE's readiness to provide the necessary support and assistance to mitigate the impact of the wildfire.

Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised the privileged relations between the two countries, expressing his wishes for Montenegro and its people to enjoy continued safety and prosperity

