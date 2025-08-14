- Home
- Middle East
- Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with Prime Minister of Mo ..
Abdullah Bin Zayed Discusses Bilateral Relations, Forest Fire Developments With Prime Minister Of Montenegro
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 12:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has discussed with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Montenegro, Milojko Spajić, bolstering bilateral relations and ways to accelerate cooperation between the two countries, to serve their shared interests.
Over a phone call, the two sides addressed the developments of the forest fire affecting some areas in Montenegro, with the UAE top diplomat expressing the country's solidarity with the friendly Republic of Montenegro in facing these exceptional circumstances. He affirmed the UAE's readiness to provide the necessary support and assistance to mitigate the impact of the wildfire.
Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised the privileged relations between the two countries, expressing his wishes for Montenegro and its people to enjoy continued safety and prosperity
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to strengthen joint efforts
UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties
Central Bank of UAE, Bank of South Sudan sign MoU to enhance cooperation in fiel ..
Edhi Foundation’s new air ambulance joins fleet after clearance from UAE
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with Prime Minister of Mo ..31 seconds ago
-
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance14 minutes ago
-
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs14 minutes ago
-
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/2514 minutes ago
-
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million14 minutes ago
-
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant liver transplant14 minutes ago
-
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE Pavilion15 minutes ago
-
UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to strengthen joint efforts2 hours ago
-
UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties3 hours ago
-
Central Bank of UAE, Bank of South Sudan sign MoU to enhance cooperation in fields of payment, secur ..3 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 70th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip4 hours ago
-
21 Palestinians killed while seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza4 hours ago