Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Discusses Future Of Private Notary Office Services

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2023) Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently hosted two workshops focused on identifying and overcoming the challenges faced by private notary offices in Dubai.

The sessions came as part of the chamber’s drive to engage with private sector companies and involve them in policymaking and advocacy efforts, with the goal of further strengthening the business environment in the emirate.

Representatives from private notary companies in Dubai participated in the workshops, sharing insights and ideas for simplifying the notarisation process and advancing the profession to support Dubai’s dynamic business community.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, "Dubai is home to businesses and individuals from around the world, creating constant demand for notary services to legally authenticate documents and transactions. The emirate has achieved a prominent global ranking for the quality of its notary services. We remain committed to enhancing cooperation with the private sector to discuss the current notary system in Dubai and taking proactive steps to enhance the services of private notary offices in line with the emirate's forward-thinking strategy.

Lootah added, “Through our efforts, we aim to enable business leaders and investors to obtain legal certification services in a smooth and effective manner that will further boost confidence in the emirate’s exceptional business environment.”

Participants emphasised the importance of using smart means for capturing data that allow transactions to be completed with greater accuracy and reduce the risk of human error. In addition, attendees discussed the potential benefits of issuing notary public-certified documents in multiple languages to strengthen confidence in their accuracy and contribute to enhancing Dubai's global investment competitiveness.

The participants also explored ways to simplify procedures and provide support to young notaries by simplifying licensing procedures for graduates who wish to enter the profession.

