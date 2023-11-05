Open Menu

COP28 President-Designate Welcomes Transitional Committee Agreement To Operationalise Loss And Damage Fund

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2023 | 01:30 AM

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operationalise Loss and Damage fund

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2023) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and COP28 President-Designate, has welcomed the agreement reached at this weekend’s Fifth Meeting of the Transitional Committee in Abu Dhabi.

The Committee agreed on a recommended approach to operationalise the fund and funding arrangements for Loss and Damage, which the 198 Parties will consider and hopefully adopt at COP28.

"I welcome the agreement reached today in Abu Dhabi by the Transitional Committee. This clear and strong recommendation to operationalise the Loss and Damage Fund and funding arrangements, paves the way for agreement at COP28. Billions of people, lives and livelihoods who are vulnerable to the effects of climate change depend upon the adoption of this recommended approach at COP28."

