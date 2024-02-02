UAE Announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ To Reduce Bureaucracy
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2024 | 12:13 PM
The programs aims to end bureaucratic procedures by abolishing 2,000 government processes during the next year.
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2024) The United Arab Emirates has announced the "Zero Bureaucracy Program" to reduce bureaucracy and to facilitate the public with more ease by ending 2,000 government processes during the next year.
The ministries and Federal agencies of the United Arab Emirates have been instructed to conclude a minimum of 2,000 government processes within one year and halve the time required for the remaining.
Regarding this initiative, the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, stated that the elimination of bureaucracy and immediate provision of government facilities are two central pillars of the country's future policy.
He said that the purpose of processes is to make people's lives easier, but bureaucracy becomes the biggest challenge for any government aspiring to promote public services.
Under the program, an announcement has also been made of a reward of 1 million Dirhams for officials or teams demonstrating significant efficiency in ending unnecessary government processes.
