Open Menu

King Of Jordan Receives Abdullah Bin Zayed And Ministers Participating In Arab Coordination Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 09:15 PM

King of Jordan receives Abdullah bin Zayed and ministers participating in Arab coordination meeting

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2023) His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in the presence of Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Alongside Sheikh Abdullah, the Jordanian King also received the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar, as well as the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, who participated in the coordination meeting of Arab foreign ministers to discuss the recent developments in Palestine.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan.

During the meeting, all sides reviewed the development of current events in the middle East and efforts to intensify humanitarian response to the needs of civilians.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to His Majesty King Abdullah II and his wishes for progress and prosperity for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its people.

For his part, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Palestine Egypt UAE Qatar Progress Saudi Arabia Middle East All Arab

Recent Stories

DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast v ..

DC visits DHQ hospital, inquires health of blast victims

3 minutes ago
 ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Si ..

ECP establishes Central Control Room to monitor Sindh LG by-elections

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination me ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination meeting of Arab foreign minister ..

16 minutes ago
 Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling ..

Solangi pays tribute to brave soldiers for foiling Mianwali airbase attack

8 minutes ago
 At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

At least 119 dead in Nepal earthquake

13 minutes ago
 Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

Latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war

13 minutes ago
Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pres ..

Fernandes' late winner rescues Man Utd, eases pressure on Ten Hag

13 minutes ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf feli ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf felicitates national cricket team ..

6 minutes ago
 Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s fami ..

Iqbal Academy director meets Allama Iqbal’s family

6 minutes ago
 LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Esta ..

LESCO board chairman visits Sunder Industrial Estate

6 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

6 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 1m from 381 defaulters on 5 ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 1m from 381 defaulters on 52nd day

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East