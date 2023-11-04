Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Participates In Coordination Meeting Of Arab Foreign Ministers, Joint Meeting With US Secretary Of State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in coordination meeting of Arab foreign ministers, joint meeting with US Secretary of State

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs has participated in the coordination meeting of Arab foreign ministers and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

The meeting, which was held in the Jordanian capital of Amman, discussed the recent developments in the region and efforts to enhance response to the current humanitarian crisis.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as well as the Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also participated in the joint meeting held by the Arab foreign ministers with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

During the meeting, the ministers emphasised the need for an immediate ceasefire, underscoring the importance of intensifying efforts to provide immediate and sustainable flow of humanitarian aid to civilians.

They also discussed the repercussions of the current situation and its effects on the security and stability of the region.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised the priority to protect civilians and the need to strengthen humanitarian response to fast-track the delivery of relief and medical aid to them safely and sustainably. He also highlighted the importance of focusing on ways to end extremism, tension and escalating violence in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah further reiterated the UAE’s long-standing and firm position in supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; and Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei, Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Related Topics

Palestine UAE Qatar Jerusalem Amman Saudi Arabia Arab

Recent Stories

3rd annual conference of Emirates Society of Clini ..

3rd annual conference of Emirates Society of Clinical Microbiology kicks off in ..

2 hours ago
 PU department organises training workshop for farm ..

PU department organises training workshop for farmers

5 seconds ago
 Motorbike lifter gang’s leader arrested in injur ..

Motorbike lifter gang’s leader arrested in injured condition in encounter

2 hours ago
 Three dead after plane crashes in Australia bushfi ..

Three dead after plane crashes in Australia bushfire fight

2 hours ago
 Blinken to visit Turkey after Israel, Jordan: stat ..

Blinken to visit Turkey after Israel, Jordan: statement

2 hours ago
 Sanjrani condoles demise of late Senator's wife

Sanjrani condoles demise of late Senator's wife

2 hours ago
Rs 439m fine imposed on 3,503 power pilferers

Rs 439m fine imposed on 3,503 power pilferers

2 hours ago
 Entry Test for Undergraduate degree programs at SA ..

Entry Test for Undergraduate degree programs at SAU to be Sunday

2 hours ago
 Epidemic Surra affects several camels in Rojhan M ..

Epidemic Surra affects several camels in Rojhan Mazari

2 hours ago
 12 held involved in aerial firing, fireworks on ma ..

12 held involved in aerial firing, fireworks on marriage party

2 hours ago
 Turkey recalls envoy to Israel, blasts Netanyahu

Turkey recalls envoy to Israel, blasts Netanyahu

2 hours ago
 Australian PM 'pleased to be in Shanghai' as start ..

Australian PM 'pleased to be in Shanghai' as starts China visit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East