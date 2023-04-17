Dubai Municipality becomes Middle East’s first government entity to receive IHO accreditation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2023) Dubai Municipality has been accredited for hydrography by the International Hydrographic Organisation (IHO), an intergovernmental body dedicated to ensuring that all the world’s seas, oceans and navigable waters are surveyed and charted.

Achieving this significant milestone makes Dubai Municipality the first government entity in the middle East to attain this distinction.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said, “Dubai Municipality’s accreditation as a hydrographic entity on the IHO’s list of entities and institutions is a significant accomplishment at both local and regional levels. It reflects the Municipality’s commitment to providing advanced hydrographic services through cutting-edge hydrographic and geodetic survey equipment and technologies, thereby creating and updating navigational charts of Dubai’s waters.

"This achievement aligns with our goal of sustainable planning and execution, as we strive to enhance Dubai’s appeal in accordance with the leadership’s vision to establish the Emirate as a leading global city renowned for innovation and excellence in municipal services.

”

Dubai Municipality's accreditation will aid in the advancement of hydrography practices and facilitate the provision of worldwide services for the creation and upkeep of paper and electronic navigational marine charts of Dubai. This marks the first instance of such services being offered locally, encompassing all of Dubai’s main ports for ships’ arrival and departure, as well as tourism yachts’ and fishers’ ports.

This global recognition by the IHO will reinforce Dubai Municipality’s efforts to maintain marine safety levels in Dubai, in accordance with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS). Additionally, the membership will offer marine infrastructure data to assist with strategic planning for marine sites in Dubai.

