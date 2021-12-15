UrduPoint.com

Emirati Youth The True Wealth Of Country, Builders Of Future: Nahyan Bin Mubarak

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stressed that Emirati youth are the true wealth of the country, the builders of the future and the ambassadors of the UAE, who promote the values of tolerance, peace, coexistence and human fraternity globally.

He made this statement during his meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai with talented students participating in the "Journey of the Union", an initiative launched by the Al Bayt Mitwahid Association (ABM), to recognise their distinguished academic performances. The initiative aims to foster a greater sense of awareness of the UAE’s morals and values which have helped to shape the identity and achievements of the country over the past 50 years while focusing on the key themes of Expo 2020 Dubai: Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity. On 11th December, 30 Emirati and non-Emirati students from the 7 emirates began an educational journey during their visit to Expo 2020 Dubai, where they participate in activities.

Sheikh Nahyan said the UAE, upon the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is prioritising its youth to establish future generations capable of pursuing development.

He also highlighted the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to empower and engage the youth and reinforce their role in promoting the "Journey of the 50th," a vital driver of the process of sustainable development and shaping the future.

He exchanged talks with the participating students about their educational process and academic achievements during the meeting.

The initiative aims to promote awareness of the country’s progress over the past 50 years, develop the national identity and highlight traditional Emirati values.

