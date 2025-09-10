Open Menu

EU Commission Chief To Propose New Measures To Address Gaza Crisis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 05:02 PM

EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) The European Commission will propose sanctioning extremist Israeli ministers and a partial suspension of the European Union's association agreement with Israel, targeting trade-related matters, Reuters reported.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement on Wednesday during her State of the Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"What is happening in Gaza has shaken the conscience of the world," von der Leyen said, acknowledging divisions within Europe on how to move forward and pledging that the commission will do what it can on its own.

Related Topics

World Israel Europe Parliament Gaza European Union Strasbourg Agreement

Recent Stories

AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World P ..

AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..

40 seconds ago
 AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World P ..

AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..

43 seconds ago
 UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sove ..

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..

1 minute ago
 UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sove ..

UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..

1 minute ago
 German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber c ..

German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%

1 minute ago
 Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto w ..

Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..

1 minute ago
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber c ..

German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%

2 minutes ago
 EU Commission chief to propose new measures to add ..

EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis

2 minutes ago
 EU Commission chief to propose new measures to add ..

EU Commission chief to propose new measures to address Gaza crisis

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two r ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two rounds of UIM F2 World Champion ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two r ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two rounds of UIM F2 World Champion ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President arrives in Doha on fraternal visit, ..

UAE President arrives in Doha on fraternal visit, received by Emir of Qatar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East