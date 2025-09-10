German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) Abu Dhabi is rapidly emerging as a premier destination for German businesses, with membership at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry climbing 17% by the end of August 2025 compared to the corresponding period last year.

This reflects the rising confidence of German investors in Abu Dhabi’s pro-business environment as the emirate is reinforcing its role as a global hub for innovation, investment, and enterprise.

Last year, non-oil trade between the UAE and Germany exceeded AED50 billion (US$13.8 billion), reflecting a 5.4 percent increase compared to the previous year.

To further enhance the strong business ties, a high-level UAE economic delegation is visiting Germany from 15th to 18th September. The delegation will engage with senior German officials to explore new opportunities for economic and investment cooperation and to reinforce strategic partnerships supporting sustainable development in both nations.

German companies are actively engaged across key sectors such as engineering, energy, aviation, logistics, and finance. This rapid expansion reflects the strong confidence the German business community places in Abu Dhabi as an integrated economic hub, supported by world-class infrastructure and investor-friendly regulations.

Emirati companies have strengthened their footprint in the German market through leading institutions such as Mubadala, DP World, Emirates Airline, dnata, Dubai Islamic Bank, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. Operating across strategic sectors including aircraft maintenance, port management, finance, and clean energy, these entities embody Abu Dhabi’s economic ambition to forge robust links with one of the world’s foremost industrial economies.

Speaking on the occasion, Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “The economic partnership between Abu Dhabi and Germany is a prime example of international cooperation founded on complementarity and knowledge exchange. The marked growth in trade volume and the increasing number of German companies registered in Abu Dhabi reflect the strength of our economic ties and reinforce the emirate’s status as a global economic hub.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to serving as an integrative platform for the business community by providing comprehensive digital services, facilitating dialogue between the public and private sectors, and launching targeted initiatives focused on entrepreneurs, businesswomen, and family-owned enterprises. Through these efforts, we continue to empower the private sector as a vital engine of sustainable development.”

He stressed that the Chamber is actively forging strategic economic partnerships with international and regional entities, unlocking new global market opportunities for national companies and enhancing Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a preferred destination for long-term investment and collaboration.

Opportunities for deeper cooperation lie in manufacturing, advanced technology, renewable energy, and logistics - sectors aligned with the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s 2025-2028 Roadmap to advance diversification, innovation, and global competitiveness of the private sector.