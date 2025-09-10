Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to compete in final two rounds of UIM F2 World Championship

- Home
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 05:02 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team will compete in the final two rounds (the fourth and fifth) of the UIM F2 World Championship, to be held in the Portuguese cities of Peso da Régua and Vila Velha.
The “Qualifying Race” will take place on Saturday, leading into the main race of the fourth round on Sunday, while the final round is scheduled 20th-21st September.
The team will be represented by world champion Rashed Al Qemzi, alongside his teammate Salem Al Yafei, who is contesting his first season in this category after making his debut in the previous round in Italy. The delegation is headed by Nasser Al Dhaheri, Director of Marine sports at the club, and also includes Jumaa Al Qubaisi as “Radio Man”.
The previous round in San Nazzaro, Italy, was cancelled due to unstable water currents, leaving the championship standings wide open.
France’s Peter Morin currently leads the overall standings with 30 points, followed by Sweden’s Helmer Aiberg in second with 24 points, and Britain’s Matthew Palfreyman in third with 22 points.
Thani Al Qemzi, Team Manager of Abu Dhabi, stressed that taking part in the decisive rounds in Portugal represents an important milestone for the team this season, as they aim to return to the podium, secure crucial points, and remain firmly in contention for the world title, following intensive preparations and precise technical tuning of the boats.
