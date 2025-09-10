Open Menu

UAE President Arrives In Doha On Fraternal Visit, Received By Emir Of Qatar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 05:01 PM

UAE President arrives in Doha on fraternal visit, received by Emir of Qatar

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Doha today on a fraternal visit to the State of Qatar.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, welcomed His Highness and his accompanying delegation on their arrival at Hamad International Airport.

Also present to receive His Highness the President were Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of H.H. the Emir; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is accompanied on the visit by a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence; H.

H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and a number of senior officials.

