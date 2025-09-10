Karachi Rains Trigger Flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto Washed Away, Thado Dam Overflows
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2025) Heavy rainfall in Karachi has caused widespread urban flooding, washing away a major portion of Shahrah-e-Bhutto near Jam Goth in Malir after the Malir River swelled with strong currents.
A large crater has formed on the road, disrupting traffic in the area.
Residents said the construction of Shahrah-e-Bhutto through the Malir River narrowed the natural passage for floodwater, leading to severe overflow.
The floodwaters cut across the road, further worsening the situation.
The downpour, which began early Tuesday morning, also caused Thado Dam to fill to capacity, while Lath River overflowed and both Malir and Lyari rivers burst their banks, inundating adjoining residential areas.
In Lyari River, surging water entered homes in FB Area, Shafiq Colony, Hasan Nauman Colony, Sohrab Goth, and Bakra Piri, leaving many families stranded.
Several feet of water accumulated in the localities, forcing residents to remain trapped indoors.
Rescue teams carried out operations using boats and managed to safely evacuate two individuals near Gulshan-e-Iqbal.
Meanwhile, water released through the spillway of Thado Dam increased the river’s level and flow, causing floodwater to reach residential areas of Scheme 33. At Jamali Bridge, the M-9 motorway was also submerged.
In another development, the Korangi Causeway was closed to traffic due to the strong current between Godam Chowrangi and Mehmoodabad Road, authorities confirmed.
