UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

International Organisations Warn Of Air Capacity Shortage

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

International organisations warn of air capacity shortage

GENEVA/BERNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) The International Air Transport Association, IATA, and the Universal Postal Union, UPU, have warned that air capacity for postal services is insufficient and urged governments to do more to support the movement of mail by air during the COVID-19 crisis.

Owing to the drastic 95 percent reduction in passenger flights, which are typically used to transport mail, and a 25-30 percent increase in demand for e-commerce as customers and businesses resort to online purchasing in response to social distancing restrictions, postal administrations are facing a challenge in sending and delivering international mail, in particular, cross-continental mail.

IATA and UPU are calling on governments to facilitate the flexibility that airlines need to meet this critical demand by removing border blockages to ensure trade flows continue, avoiding unnecessary regulations and fast tracking the issuance of permits for chartered operations. Additionally, ensuring adequately trained staff are available to process and clear the mail upon arrival is essential.

They are also working to support posts’ use of cargo flights in addition to commercial passenger flights by providing information on the airlines and cargo carrier status, available new alternative routes and best practices.

"Airlines have been required to cut passenger services in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. So, it’s vital that everything is done to support the smooth movement of mail which is an important component of society," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director-General and CEO.

In turn, UPU Director-General Bishar A. Hussein, said, "Posts are trusted partners in the delivery of goods, vital medical supplies and essential information on the pandemic. The cancellation of more than 4.5 million passenger flights – the Primary means of transporting post - has meant that capacity is scarce, costs more and takes longer. Action needs to be swiftly taken to address the shortfall in air cargo capacity and to keep the mail moving."

G20 governments, at their recent emergency meetings, committed to "minimise disruptions to trade and global supply chains and identified the need to prioritise keeping air logistics networks open and functioning efficiently. Posts and airlines are cooperating to meet this priority by ensuring that reliable operations continue throughout the pandemic.

Related Topics

Border National University Post Best Million

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo scales up operations in Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Adnan Siddiqui says lockdown is the best time to s ..

9 minutes ago

Up to 15 Afghan Security Officers Feared Dead in T ..

3 minutes ago

Mexico reports jump in coronavirus infections, bas ..

3 minutes ago

Two impersonators held in Islamabad

3 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat Foundation's Provincial President calls ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.