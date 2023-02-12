UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Chairman Of People's Council Of Turkmenistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chairman of People&#039;s Council of Turkmenistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received at the Presidential Palace, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, and National Leader of the Turkmen People, who is on a working visit to the UAE.
Sheikh Mansour spoke about the many important development opportunities provided by the cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan, given the abundant economic potential of the two countries.

He noted the importance of Turkmenistanâ€™s location, its multiple resources, and the promising investment environment it offers, especially in oil, gas, petrochemicals and manufacturing industries.
He stressed the importance of the participation of the private sector in the UAE in developing these relations.

He directed the formation of a committee to discuss investment opportunities and expand partnerships between the two countries, to serve common goals and interests.
The two sides discussed enhancing cooperation in renewable energy, the financial, banking and transportation services, in addition to expanding and consolidating across various investment, economic and development fields.


The Turkmen leader lauded the UAEâ€™s pivotal role in the investment and economic field, its infrastructure development and its great economic potential.

He expressed the hope that his visit would be crowned with positive results that would advance cooperation and partnerships based on mutual interest, and they benefit from the pioneering Emirati experience in this field.
He wished the UAE leadership and people more development, progress and prosperity.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and several senior Turkmen officials attended the meeting.
From the UAE side, it was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and several UAE officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology UAE Oil Visit Rashid Progress Turkmenistan Gas From Industry Court

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Conservation Summit ope ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Conservation Summit opening at Xposure

10 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

11 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

20 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.