ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received at the Presidential Palace, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, and National Leader of the Turkmen People, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Mansour spoke about the many important development opportunities provided by the cooperation between the UAE and Turkmenistan, given the abundant economic potential of the two countries.

He noted the importance of Turkmenistanâ€™s location, its multiple resources, and the promising investment environment it offers, especially in oil, gas, petrochemicals and manufacturing industries.

He stressed the importance of the participation of the private sector in the UAE in developing these relations.

He directed the formation of a committee to discuss investment opportunities and expand partnerships between the two countries, to serve common goals and interests.

The two sides discussed enhancing cooperation in renewable energy, the financial, banking and transportation services, in addition to expanding and consolidating across various investment, economic and development fields.



The Turkmen leader lauded the UAEâ€™s pivotal role in the investment and economic field, its infrastructure development and its great economic potential.

He expressed the hope that his visit would be crowned with positive results that would advance cooperation and partnerships based on mutual interest, and they benefit from the pioneering Emirati experience in this field.

He wished the UAE leadership and people more development, progress and prosperity.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and several senior Turkmen officials attended the meeting.

From the UAE side, it was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and several UAE officials.

